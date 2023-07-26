  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prabhas to collaborate with another Malayalam powerhouse!

Prabhas to collaborate with another Malayalam powerhouse!
x
Highlights

Pan-India star Prabhas is currently busy with multiple projects, including “Salaar,” “Kalki 2898 AD,” “Spirit,” and a movie with director Maruthi....

Pan-India star Prabhas is currently busy with multiple projects, including “Salaar,” “Kalki 2898 AD,” “Spirit,” and a movie with director Maruthi. Now, there’s a new buzz circulating about another movie in the works for the actor.

The latest grapevine is that Mollywood actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has narrated a gangster story to Prabhas, but no official announcement has been made yet. If this collaboration happens, fans can expect to witness two powerhouse actors coming together for a big project.

It is already known that Prithviraj Sukumaran is also playing a pivotal role in Prabhas’ “Salaar.” However, Prabhas has to complete his current commitments before considering any new projects.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad