Prabhas to collaborate with another Malayalam powerhouse!

Pan-India star Prabhas is currently busy with multiple projects, including “Salaar,” “Kalki 2898 AD,” “Spirit,” and a movie with director Maruthi. Now, there’s a new buzz circulating about another movie in the works for the actor.

The latest grapevine is that Mollywood actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has narrated a gangster story to Prabhas, but no official announcement has been made yet. If this collaboration happens, fans can expect to witness two powerhouse actors coming together for a big project.

It is already known that Prithviraj Sukumaran is also playing a pivotal role in Prabhas’ “Salaar.” However, Prabhas has to complete his current commitments before considering any new projects.