Prabhas to dance with Priyanka Chopra?

Tollywood: Prabhas is playing the lead role in the upcoming Telugu film Salaar. KGF fame Prashant Neel is the film's director. Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady in the movie. The film unit is in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a special song in the movie. Since the film releases in Hindi, the makers are focusing on the Bollywood market as well.

The makers want to make sure that the film becomes a big hit at the box-office in Bollywood. The film unit is happy to get a talented cast and important technicians on board. If Priyanka Chopra also joins the team, the film will surely reach new heights.

There are a lot of expectations on the project and the hype around the film is huge. Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady in the film. A popular Kannada actor is playing the villain. Ravi Basur is the music director. Hombale Films will produce the movie.