Prabhas–Prashanth Varma’s film to be a VFX spectacle!

Rebel Star Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors in Indian cinema, with multiple high-profile projects lined up. The star is juggling films such as The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, along with the much-awaited sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.

Amid this packed schedule, buzz has been steadily growing around a collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Varma, the filmmaker who created waves with his superhero hit HanuMan. Known for blending mythology, fantasy, and modern storytelling, Varma is now developing Jai HanuMan, the sequel to his blockbuster, while preparing for what could be his biggest venture yet with Prabhas.

Industry sources reveal that the Prabhas–Prashanth Varma project will be backed by Hombale Films, the powerhouse production house behind KGF and Salaar. Reports suggest that the film will feature a power-packed storyline with nearly 60% of the runtime relying on VFX, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

Prabhas, who has been carefully balancing mass entertainers with experimental concepts, is expected to shift his focus to this project once his ongoing commitments are completed. With Prashanth Varma’s flair for grand storytelling and Prabhas’ massive pan-India appeal, the project has already raised expectations sky-high. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement, confident that this collaboration will redefine cinematic spectacle on a global scale.