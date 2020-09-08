Prabhas's Expensive Gift To Gym Trainer-A Range Rover!

Tollywood: Prabhas is known for his larger than life persona image on screen, has exhibited his magnanimity in disguise!

The Saaho actor has presented his gym trainer with an expensive gift, we hear. Prabhas has not only worked in the movie Darling but has become the real darling of many people in real life. No wonder that Prabhas is called the darling of Tollywood and the masses.

The actor is said to have gifted an expensive luxurious Range Rover car to his gym trainer Lakshman Reddy. You may recall his action film Baahubali in which Prabhas had toned up his body to meet the needs of his character in both Baahubali 1 and 2. The actor had set aside and dedicated many years to portray that character and all the credit for his body looks goes to none other than his body trainer Lakshman Reddy.

The whopping cost of the car presented to Lakshman Reddy by the actor is about eighty five lakhs, it is learnt. Fans of Prabhas feel that the trainer fully deserves this gift for all his efforts for making the actor suitable to the character thata made him stand out from the rest in SS Rajamouli's massive hit Baahubali.

But Prabhas in all magnanimity has not officially disclosed about this gift anywhere. Post lockdown, Prabhas has expedited the selection of movies in which he is going to act.

After reserving many years to work in Baahubali and Saaho, the Tollywood rebel star is in full zeal to finish off all the movies.

Prabhas who is paired opposite Pooja Hegde in the movie "Radhe Shyam", is busy with its schedule. People also have great expectations from another movie that Prabhas signed recently. The multilingual movie is titled "Aadipurush". The pan India actor will be seen portraying the Hindu God "Sri Rama". On the other hand, the makers recently revealed that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has come on board and will be enacting the evil character Ravana in this high budget movie.

The movie which is likely to surpass records of all Indian movies in terms of its budget will be an interesting movie for all the fans of Prabhas as well as those who loved Ramayana.