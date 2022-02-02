Prabhas's Radhe Shyam Will Be Out On This Day

The next couple of months are definitely going to be the blockbuster ones for all the movie buffs as the most-awaited ones Tollywood movies are lined-up to release in the theatres. After the makers announced the release dates of RRR, Acharya, Bheemla Nayak, F3 and Ghani are out, now the producers of Prabhas's Radhe Shyam also unveiled the release date of this periodic love story.

Prabhas shared a new poster on his Instagram page and announced the release date of the 'Radhe Shyam' movie…

In this poster, the ship is seen sinking in the sea… It also reads, "Witness the biggest war between love and destiny 11.03.2022 worldwide in theatres." Prabhas also wrote, "11.03.22. I'll see you. #RadheShyamOnMarch11".

Well, the director Radha Krishna Kumar also shared the same poster and wrote, "Dates change but the promise stays the same #RadheShyam in cinemas on 11th March! #RadheShyamOnMarch11".

Coming to the makers, they wrote, "Come fall in love from March 11th, 2022... Witness the biggest war between love & destiny #RadheShyamOnMarch11".

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perna. But their union brings destruction to the world and we need to wait and watch how will Prabhas win in lady love and protect the world too.

Well, Radhe Shyam was scheduled to hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival but it is postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Now, it will be released on 11th March, 2022!