Pragya Jaiswal to replace Prayaga?

Boyapati Srinu has finally zeroed down heroines like Prayaga Martin and Poorna as the female leads after considering some top range actresses for his third outing with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

As per the latest reports, the makers have already shot a couple of scenes with Balakrishna and Prayaga Martin. But, it seems like the makers are not happy with their chemistry and are thinking that they don't look good as a pair. As Prayaga is just a 25-year-old and is looking very young with our 60-year-old Balayya. So, the makers have removed Prayaga and are considering 'Kanche' beauty Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead.

Pragya has already played the role of a second female lead in Boyapati Srinu's 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' movie starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. But as she doesn't have any offers as of now, we can say that the BB3 movie is going to be a good opportunity for her.