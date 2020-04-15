Prakash Raj to the aid of Corona-affected

There's been much discussion on social media forums about whether the cine stars have done enough to support the government efforts in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

There are many comments roasting the big guns of both Tamil and Telugu cinema industries about their contributions made and videos have openly criticized the stars, taking names and using aggressive body language. Of course, in their own ways, the titans of southern cinema have made grand announcements and have been seen advising the governments of how to go about attending to the problems at hand, with political motives more blatant than latent.



In this milieu, comes the news that Prakash Raj has provided assistance to over 1000 families through his Foundation and what's more notable is that he has stayed put at his farmhouse where more than 30 of his staff are holed up as they cannot move out due to the lockdown.

Reports in the Tamil media say that Prakash Raj has also decided to stay along with them as he feels they need his support the most at this juncture. Given that he has been in the media for striking a defiant pose against the NDA government for its various acts of commission and omission, this yeomanly service is definitely bound to give him reasonable space in the media.