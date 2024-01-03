Pranam Devaraj, Shankar, Hari Goud Hari Creations Production No. 1 launched in a grand manner

Pranam Devaraj is playing the lead role in a complete family entertainer directed by Shankar and produced by Hari Goud. The film, which will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages as Hari Creations Production No.1, was launched today with a grand opening ceremony.

Akash Puri hit the clap for the muhurat scene while Devaraj did the camera switch on. Tanikella Bharani handed over the script to the makers and directed the first scene as an honorary director.

Leading technicians are working on the film. Star composer Sekhar Chandra is composing the music while Bala Saraswathi is the DOP. Sri Varkala is the editor while Murali Krishna is the art director.

Speaking at the launch event of the film, director Shankar said,” This is my first film. Thanks to producer Hari Goud garu for giving me this opportunity. It is a complete family entertainer set against the backdrop of a village. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada. The first schedule will be held from the third week of January onwards in Hyderabad and then in the surroundings of Vizag”.

Tanikella Bharani said, “ There has to be a lot of passion for filmmaking. Producer Hari Goud is happy to establish Hari creations banner with such passion and come into production. Devaraju garu is a pan India actor. He has won many awards. I am very happy that his legacy has been inherited by his son Pranam Devaraj and is coming into this field. This is his third film. He has already made a good name in Kannada. Shankar is a very talented director. The film should be a big success and everyone should get a name and fame.”

Hero Pranam Devaraj said, “This is my third film in Telugu. It's a story with very good family entertainment. There is a good love story and action. I need the encouragement of all of you."

Devaraj said, “ Director Shankar has written a wonderful story. The story is very good. Hari Goud is a producer with good taste. This is a very good film with a very good team. I am sure it will be a big success. I want the blessings of all of you".

The producers said, “This is our first production. Thanks to Tanikella Bharani garu, Narasimha Reddy garu, Akash Puri garu, Devaraj garu for blessing us and thanking everyone by name”.

Lead Cast: Pranam Devaraj, Suman, Ravi Sivateja

Technical Team:

Written and Directed by: Shankar

Producer: Hari Goud

Music Director: Sekhar Chandra

DOP: Bala Saraswati

Editor: Sri Varkala

Choreographer: Jeethu Master

Fights: Natarajan

Art: Murali Krishna

Executive Producer: Vishwa Teja

Production Controller: Aravind Reddy A

PRO: Tejaswi Sajja