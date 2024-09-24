‘Pranayagodari’ gathers positive buzz as Chandrabose releases second single

Telugu audiences have always shown strong support for films with good content, irrespective of their budget. The latest small-budget film making waves is Pranayagodari, a feel-good entertainer directed by PL Vignesh and produced by Paramalla Lingaiah. The film stars Sadan and Priyanka Prasad in the lead roles and is already garnering attention for its refreshing concept and engaging promotional content.

Pranayagodari recently launched its songs, with the first track, “Gu... Guggu,” choreographed by Ganesh Master, receiving a warm response. Adding to the film’s buzz, Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose unveiled the film’s second song, “Choodakayyoo,” a melodious folk number composed by Markandeya.

At the launch, Chandrabose praised the song, saying, “The lyrics and music of 'Choodakayyoo' are excellent. Markandeya’s composition is beautifully crafted, with relatable and emotional words. The song’s simple folk tune and catchy beats, along with the soulful vocals by Sunitha and Sai Charan, make it truly captivating. The poetic title, Pranayagodari, suggests the film will have a similar artistic quality.”

With its promising music and engaging storyline, Pranayagodari is building positive anticipation among Telugu audiences. The film's glimpses, posters, and especially the songs have sparked interest, with “Choodakayyoo” standing out as a refreshing return to folk-inspired melodies.

Post-production is currently underway, and the release date will be announced soon. Keep an eye out for this small-budget gem, as Pranayagodari looks set to win hearts with its unique content and beautiful music.