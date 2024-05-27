 Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT

Suhas, a versatile actor who has smoothly transitioned from comedian to leading hero, is on a winning streak. After the success of ‘Writer Padma Bhushan’ last year, he continues to charm audiences with ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ this year. Despite the lukewarm response to Sriranganeethulu, Suhas has bounced back with yet another hit, Prasanna Vadanam, released this month.

‘Prasanna Vadanam’ is currently creating waves on Aha OTT, where it began streaming on May 24. Initially released in theatres on May 3, the film transitioned to the streaming platform within four weeks. Remarkably, it climbed to the top of the trending charts on Aha OTT within just two days of its digital release, captivating viewers with its unique storyline and compelling performances.

The film has amassed over 50 million streaming minutes in just two days, and it's poised to surpass this milestone soon. This rapid rise in viewership highlights the film's widespread appeal and the strong fanbase Suhas has cultivated.

Directed by Arjun YK, ‘Prasanna Vadanam’ delves into the intriguing concept of face blindness, a condition where the protagonist, played by Suhas, is unable to recognize faces. Suhas's portrayal of a character grappling with this disorder has been widely praised, showcasing his versatility and depth as an actor.

Payal Radhakrishna stars opposite Suhas, delivering a performance that complements his own. The film also features talented actors such as Viva Harsha, Rashi Singh, Nitin Prasanna, and Sai Shweta in key roles. With music composed by Vijay Bulganin and cinematography by S. Chandrasekaran, the film is a visual and auditory treat. Produced by Manikantha and Prasad Reddy under the Little Thoughts Cinemas banner, Prasanna Vadanam is a testament to quality filmmaking.

As of May 26, ‘Prasanna Vadanam’ holds the top spot on Aha OTT, leading the trending list. The platform's diverse content continues to engage audiences, with the Sarkar season 4 game show, hosted by Sudheer Sudheer, featuring the 'Love Me' team, ranking second. Other trending titles include Vidyavasula Aham, Geetanjali Again, and Baby. Additionally, Prelamu and My Dear Dongi have secured spots in the top 10.