Prashanth Neel proves emotions are greater than words; Prabhas speaks for only 2:35 minutes in the entire film

The latest Prabhas-starrer, "Salaar," has recently found its way onto the Netflixstreaming platform, offering viewers the opportunity to experience the film in multiple languages. Upon its initial release, fans expressed disappointment regarding the limited dialogue for Prabhas' character. Now, with the film available on Netflix, fans have undertaken the task of calculating the total duration of Prabhas' dialogue in the movie.

A dedicated fan created a video compilation, accelerating the scenes to reveal that Prabhas' dialogue time in "Salaar" is roughly 4 minutes, including dialogue gaps, and 2:35 minutes without gaps. Despite the relatively short dialogue duration, Prabhas' words in the film carry significant weight, effectively complementing the overall cinematic atmosphere. Some enthusiasts speculate that the intentional choice of limited dialogue aligns with the strategic nuances of the storyline.

Notwithstanding the dialogue-centric discussions, "Salaar" experienced a triumphant opening day in theaters worldwide, much to the satisfaction of the film's creators. While the team initially contemplated taking time before commencing the second part, a decisive choice was made to expedite the production of the sequel. Directed by Prashanth Neel and backed by Hombale Films, "Salaar" continues to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and Prabhas' compelling performance.