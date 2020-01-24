Prathi Roju Pandaage Closing Box Office Collection Report

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej came up with an exciting film titled Prathi Roju Pandaage. The movie has Raashi Khanna playing the leading lady. The makers are extremely happy with the success of the film. The movie's run at the theatres came to an end now. On the whole, the film made double the investment.

Nizam: 11.90 Cr

Ceded: 3.80 Cr

Uttarandhra: 4.80 Cr

Guntur: 1.90 Cr

East Godavari: 2.05 Cr

West Godavari: 1.60 Cr

Krishna: 2.20 Cr

Nellore: 0.93 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states: 29.18 Cr

Rest of India: 2.25 Cr

Overseas: 2.55 Cr

Worldwide: 33.98 Cr

Pre-Release Business: 18 Cr

Directed by Maruthi, the movie has Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations as production houses. Bunny Vas, Vamshi and Pramod are the producers of the film. Thaman scored the music.