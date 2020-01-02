Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prati Roju Pandaage 13 days box office collections report

Prati Roju Pandaage 13 days box office collections report
Highlights

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej comes up with an exciting film Prati Roju Pandaage.

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej comes up with an exciting film Prati Roju Pandaage. The movie stars Raashi Khanna in the leading lady role. Maruthi directed the film. The makers are so happy that the recovery of the movie has been exceptional already, at the box-office.

The following is the detailed report of the film's collections at the box-office for 13 days in both the Telugu states. The performance of the movie at the box-office is phenomenal so far.

Nizam 10.59Cr.

Ceded 3.35Cr.

Nellore 0.78Cr

Krishna 1.76Cr.

Guntur 1.66Cr.

West 1.33Cr.

East 1.74Cr.

UA 3.90Cr.

AP/TG Share 25.11Cr.

Prati Roju Pandage 13 days AP/TS Share 25.11Cr.

Prati Roju Pandage AP/TS Pre-Release Business: ₹16.30Cr

Recovery: 154%

Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations jointly produced the film. Stay tuned to us for more details about the project.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry2 Jan 2020 8:16 AM GMT

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Security beefed up for PM Modi
Security beefed up for PM Modi's Karnataka visit
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held


Top