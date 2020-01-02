Prati Roju Pandaage 13 days box office collections report

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej comes up with an exciting film Prati Roju Pandaage. The movie stars Raashi Khanna in the leading lady role. Maruthi directed the film. The makers are so happy that the recovery of the movie has been exceptional already, at the box-office.

The following is the detailed report of the film's collections at the box-office for 13 days in both the Telugu states. The performance of the movie at the box-office is phenomenal so far.

Nizam 10.59Cr.

Ceded 3.35Cr.

Nellore 0.78Cr

Krishna 1.76Cr.

Guntur 1.66Cr.

West 1.33Cr.

East 1.74Cr.

UA 3.90Cr.

AP/TG Share 25.11Cr.

Prati Roju Pandage AP/TS Pre-Release Business: ₹16.30Cr

Recovery: 154%

Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations jointly produced the film.