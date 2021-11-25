Pre-Release Events locked: Bheemla Nayak & Pushpa

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is an interesting film in Telugu. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Saagar K Chandra is the film's director. The makers are planning to hold the pre-release event on 5th January at Yousufguda police grounds.



Interestingly, the makers of Pushpa are also making plans to hold the film's pre-release event in a grand manner. The film unit is planning to hold the pre-release event on 17th December at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. Sukumar is the film's director. Rashmika is the female lead.



The makers of both the films are planning to celebrate the film's pre-release grandly.



Pushpa will hit the screens on December 17th and Bheemla Nayak is releasing on January 12th, 2022

