Prediction: Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo first day collection report

Sarileru Neekevvaru team got permissions to start first shows of their film from mid-night of Friday and early morning of Saturday, as early as 1:00 AM. Many shows are planned across the state in AP at many stations from 12:30 AM on 11th January.

There will be a record number of shows for the film on Day one. So, the fans of expecting the highest opening for any Mahesh film and also, close to Non-BB record number of Non-BB record number on the first day, of BB-2 record is hard to beat.

So, the number should be at the least 35 crores from AP and Telangana, as even in Telangana the number of shows will be a record for the film, with early morning shows.

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo also got similar permission but it won't have as many theatres as SLN on Sunday. So, the numbers for Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas film should be close to 20-23 crores on the first day, predict experts. What do you think will be the first day numbers of both films? Share your predictions in comments, without abuse.