Live
- Visakhapatnam: Global Tech Summit road shows held in Europe, N America, Middle East
- Visakhapatnam: Civic chief calls for united efforts to keep city clean
- Srikakulam: Corrupt practices unabated at sub-registrar offices
- Visakhapatnam: KA Paul extends support to Ukku stir
- Anakapalli: Differently-abled encouraged to explore biz opportunities
- Visakhapatnam: A new campaign for Indian brides with a theme song
- Visakhapatnam: Over a dozen stations across Waltair to get a makeover
- Visakhapatnam: Tahsildar offices to be modernised
- Machilipatnam: MBBS admissions to start at Machilipatnam Medical College
- Vijayawada: Giri Pradakshina of Durga Malleswara Swamy held
Presented by Rana Daggubati, Thiruveer, Rupak Ronaldson, Walther Productions 'Pareshaan' releases on June 2
Young hero Thiruveer, who had a big hit with 'Masooda', is now coming up with a hilarious entertainer 'Pareshaan' directed by Roopak Ronaldson....
Young hero Thiruveer, who had a big hit with 'Masooda', is now coming up with a hilarious entertainer 'Pareshaan' directed by Roopak Ronaldson. Siddharth Rallapalli is producing this film under Walther Productions banner. The already released teaser got a good response. The makers recently announced that the film will be released on June 2 in the presence of hero Rana Daggubati.
Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna and others are playing key roles in this film set in the backdrop of a village in Telangana. Vasu Pendam is acting as DVP for this film while Yashwant Nag is composing the music. Shripal is the art director.
Cast: Thiruveer. Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, Raju Bedigala, Shruti Rayan, Anji Babu Valgaman, Muralidhar Goud, Padma, Vasantha, Surabhi Raghava, Shivaram, Sai Kiran Yadav
Technical Department:
Director: Rupak Ronaldson
Producers: Siddharth Rallapally
Associate Producer: Vishwadev Rachakonda, Hema Rallapalli
Banner: Walther Productions
DVP: Vasu Pendam
Editor: Harishankar
Music: Yashwant Nag
Art: Sripal
Lyrics : Chandramouli Akkala
Additional Cinematographer: Sunil
Sound Engineer: Krishnam Raju Arumugam
Line Producer: Praveen Vincent
Posters: Prashanth Raj
PRO: Vamsi Shekhar