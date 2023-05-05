Presented by Rana Daggubati, Thiruveer, Rupak Ronaldson, Walther Productions 'Pareshaan' releases on June 2

Young hero Thiruveer, who had a big hit with 'Masooda', is now coming up with a hilarious entertainer 'Pareshaan' directed by Roopak Ronaldson. Siddharth Rallapalli is producing this film under Walther Productions banner. The already released teaser got a good response. The makers recently announced that the film will be released on June 2 in the presence of hero Rana Daggubati.

Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna and others are playing key roles in this film set in the backdrop of a village in Telangana. Vasu Pendam is acting as DVP for this film while Yashwant Nag is composing the music. Shripal is the art director.

Cast: Thiruveer. Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, Raju Bedigala, Shruti Rayan, Anji Babu Valgaman, Muralidhar Goud, Padma, Vasantha, Surabhi Raghava, Shivaram, Sai Kiran Yadav

Technical Department:

Director: Rupak Ronaldson

Producers: Siddharth Rallapally

Associate Producer: Vishwadev Rachakonda, Hema Rallapalli

Banner: Walther Productions

DVP: Vasu Pendam

Editor: Harishankar

Music: Yashwant Nag

Art: Sripal

Lyrics : Chandramouli Akkala

Additional Cinematographer: Sunil

Sound Engineer: Krishnam Raju Arumugam

Line Producer: Praveen Vincent

Posters: Prashanth Raj

PRO: Vamsi Shekhar