Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns For The Sudden Demise Of Tollywood Ace Actor Jayaprakash Reddy

Tollywood's veteran actor and ace comedian Jayaprakash Reddy Garu breathed his last today morning after suffering from a massive heart attack. This 74-year-old actor collapsed in his bathroom and was found fallen on the ground at his home in Guntur. This news made all the Tollywood actor and his fans to go teary-eyed. Even our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter page and dropped a condolence post and that too in the Telugu language.

In this post, Narendra Modi ji, mourned for this great actor's loss and said, Jayaprakash Reddy's unique acting style made him close to the audience and he portrayed many memorable roles. Modi ji also offered deepest condolences to Jayaprakash Reddy's family. Om Shanti!!!

Along with Narendra Modi ji, a few Tollywood actors also mourned for this great actor's sudden demise and dropped their condolences message through social media.

Jayaprakash Reddy garu has last seen on the big screens in Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' movie. He will be remembered for his awesome comedy timing and unique dialogue delivery using the Telangana language slang.



RIP Jayaprakash Reddy garu…