Priya becomes the new captain; Kajal sent to jail as worst performer of the week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestants have successfully completed the captaincy task assigned by the Bigg Boss. Only four contestants participated in the captaincy task. While Ravi, Priya, Sweta and Anee Master are playing the task to be the captain, Shanmukh was appointed as Sanchalak of the task.

All the housemates extended their support to their favourite contestants. Viswa supports Ravi, while Jessie supports Swetha. Priyanka supports Priya. Ravi and team leaves the competition and supports Anee master. Priya becomes the new captain of the house.

Sunny and Maanas cries in smoking room. Sunny states that housemates do not understand what I am saying and it portrayed in a wrong way. Every week, it is a common ritual to choose one best and one worst performer of the week in the house. This time, Bigg Boss assigned the task of choosing the worst performer.

In this task, the housemates have to throw water on the person they feel deserves to get the worst performer tag of the week. Many contestants selects Kajal as the worst performer, and she was sent to jail this week. Coming to the nominated contestants of this week, one person among Ravi, Lobo, Sunny, Vishwa, Maanas, Shanmukh, Jessie, Hamida, Priya and Kajal will get eliminated this week.