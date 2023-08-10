Priya Bhavani Shankar onboard for Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’

Tollywood actor Gopichand has teamed up with Kannada director A Harsha, renowned for his work in “Vedha,” for an exhilarating action drama, “Bhimaa.” After completing a significant filming phase, the movie has again captured the spotlight. In a recent announcement, the producers revealed that Priya Bhavani Shankar has been chosen for the leading female role. The Thiru actress made her Tollywood debut opposite Santosh Sobhan in “Kalyanam Kamaneeyam” and is now ready to grace the screen next in “Zebra,” where Satya Dev will be taking the lead.



In “Bhimaa,” Gopichand is all set to portray the role of a rugged policeman. KK Radhamohan is supporting the film’s production. Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the hit film KGF, is adding musical expertise.