Producer Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy opens about ‘KA’ and his passion for cinema
Young hero Kiran Abbavaram stars in the upcoming period thriller KA, alongside Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram in leading roles. Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, this village-based action thriller is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under Srichakraas Entertainments. The film is set for a grand Diwali release on October 31st.
In a recent interaction, producer Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy shared insights into the making of KA. Hailing from a farming family in Rajahmundry, Reddy expressed his passion for cinema and commitment to supporting new talent. He produced the film “Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu” during the lockdown and later co-produced Yashoda, starring Samantha, which gained him industry recognition.
Discussing KA, Reddy emphasized its unique blend of suspense, emotional depth, and impactful dialogues. He praised Kiran Abbavaram's dedication, highlighting the actor's hard work during filming. The production team, including the directors, displayed meticulous attention to detail, even training a puppy for the film.
Reddy shared his confidence in the film's success, noting that the teaser had generated significant buzz. Although KA is not a pan-Indian release, he believes that its appeal will resonate beyond Telugu audiences, much like Kantara. The producer remains optimistic about the future, with plans for more projects, including Sarangapani Jatakam, in the works.
KA promises to be a captivating thriller with high production values, set to leave a mark this Diwali.