Producer Dil Raju reveals release plans for Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’

At the pre-release event for Dhanush’s upcoming film “Raayan,” producer Dil Raju provided an exciting update on the highly anticipated movie “Game Changer,” starring Ram Charan. When fans inquired about the release date, Raju hinted, “We will meet on Christmas,” suggesting a target release around December 20th or 25th. This news has generated considerable buzz, especially given the film's long production period and multiple delays.

“Game Changer,” officially announced in February 2021, marks Ram Charan’s 15th film as the lead actor. The title was revealed in March 2023, with filming taking place in diverse locations, including Hyderabad and New Zealand, and concluding in July 2024. The production has seen a significant budget increase, reportedly exceeding ₹200 crores, according to industry insiders.





Directed by the acclaimed S. Shankar, Game Changer is a Telugu political action thriller featuring Ram Charan in the lead role as an IAS officer named Ram Nandan. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, and SJ Suryah, among others.



The announcement of a Christmas release has amplified excitement among fans, who have eagerly awaited the film's debut. Dil Raju's update comes as a relief to many, promising a grand cinematic treat during the holiday season. However, with the film’s history of delays, audiences remain cautiously optimistic, hoping the team will deliver on their promise.

As the release date approaches, all eyes will be on Game Changer, expected to be a major highlight of the year and a significant milestone in Ram Charan's illustrious career.