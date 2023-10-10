Producer Dil Raju’s father Shyam Sunder Reddy passes away

A tragedy has struck producer Dil Raju’s family. His father Shyam Sunder Reddy (80) breathed his last just a while ago due to age related ailments. The news of the star producer’s father’s passing has been shared by his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations’ PR team.



Dil Raju shared a warm bond with his father. In one of the interviews, he credited his father for his humble and disciplined upbringing that later helped him in shaping up a successful career as a producer cum distributor.

Several film industry celebrities extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Shyam Sunder Reddy’s final rites will be performed tomorrow in the presence of his family members.