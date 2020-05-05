Producer pins all hopes on Pawan Kalyan!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is one of the star heroes in the movie industry now. The actor is happy in his own space right now. Pawan Kalyan is trying to make a balance between films and politics. Pawan is going to make his comeback with three interesting movies.

Interestingly, there are still directors and producers waiting for Pawan Kalyan to do more movies, in the coming year. The buzz is that Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments is one producer who is waiting for doing a movie with Pawan Kalyan. Ram is said to have invested money in Janasena party and helped Pawan when he needed funds.

Pawan promised to work with Ram Talluri long back and the producer is patiently waiting for him, hoping that Pawan will sign his next film. As of now, Pawan is waiting to complete the three movies that he already signed.