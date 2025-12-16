Producer Raj Kandukuri wishes success to ‘Jinn’, releasing on December 19

Produced by Nikhil M. Gowda under the banners of Sadalamma Film Productions and Bilva Studios, ‘Jinn’ is directed by Chinmay Ram. The film features Amit Rao, Parvez Simba, Prakash Tuminad, Ravi Bhat, and Sangeetha in key roles. The movie is set for a grand release on December 19. Ahead of its release, a trailer launch event was held on Monday, attended by chief guests Raj Kandukuri, Veerabhadra Chowdary, and Sohel.

The trailer raises intriguing questions: What is the mystery behind the haunted lake? What is the secret hidden inside the college? It depicts four youngsters trapped by spirits, unable to escape from a college building, with the entry of a Jinn adding to the suspense. The makers manage to scare the audience right from the trailer itself. The visuals and background score are highly engaging and captivating.

After the trailer launch, the speakers shared their thoughts:

Raj Kandukuri said:

“‘Jinn’ is a very interesting title. There are two kinds of Jinn—good Jinn and bad Jinn. I feel horror films carry comparatively less risk. If fear is presented effectively, audiences always support horror films.”

Veerabhadram Chowdary said:

“I really liked the trailer of ‘Jinn’. Horror films are tasting success these days. Director Chinmay Ram has made this film very well. ‘Jinn’ will surely achieve good success.”

Sohel said:

“Telugu audiences encourage films from all languages and technicians from all regions. I really liked the trailer of ‘Jinn’. The tagline "Spooky World" is impressive. I wish the director and producer great success.”

Director Chinmay Ram said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended our film ‘Jinn’. Special thanks to producer Nikhil garu for investing in and supporting us.”

Amit Rao said:

“Thanks to everyone who came to the ‘Jinn’ trailer launch event. Many people don’t know what ‘Jinn’ means. In Islam, spirits and supernatural beings are referred to as Jinn.”

Parvez Simba said:

“We took an idea that struck us and brought it this far. We did extensive research on Jinns. With this movie, we are presenting a completely new world.”

Marella Manikantha said:

“Thanks to everyone who attended our ‘Jinn’ event. This is a film audience have never seen before. Producer Nikhil garu made it on a grand scale, and director Chinmay Ram has executed it brilliantly.”