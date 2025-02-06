Producer Ramesh Babu overcomes 14-year legal battle, announces future plans

Producer Singanamala Ramesh Babu, known for producing films like Komarampuli and Khaleja, recently spoke about his lengthy legal battle that lasted 14 years. The case, in which he was accused of selling 10 acres of land in Mahabalipuram without the knowledge of multiple buyers, was recently dismissed by the court. Ramesh Babu was acquitted, and the case was ruled false. He held a press conference to share his victory and discuss his future.

Ramesh Babu explained that the case had been a challenging and drawn-out ordeal, but he had always maintained his innocence. “False cases do not stand in court,” he remarked, emphasizing his determination in fighting for justice.

When asked about his future in the film industry, Ramesh Babu, a long-time film financier turned producer, confirmed his ongoing passion for cinema. “Cinema is like a mother to me,” he said, expressing his commitment to continue in the field. He also mentioned that his children, who have acted as heroes in successful films, are now looking to venture into direction and writing.

Reflecting on his career, he admitted to facing significant losses, especially in the production of large-scale films that took years to complete. Despite these challenges, he remains focused on the future and believes in the power of storytelling. “The story is my hero,” he concluded, hinting at upcoming projects.