Producer Seven Hills Satish announces his upcoming films

On the occasion of his birthday, renowned producer Seven Hills Satish revealed exciting updates about his upcoming films Coffee with a Killer and Solo Boy. Both films are set to entertain audiences soon, with Satish sharing insights into the production and release plans during a media interaction.



Satish highlighted the diversity of genres in his upcoming projects. Coffee with a Killer, directed by RP Patnaik, is a gripping crime thriller, while Solo Boy, under the directorial debut of Naveen Kumar, follows a "Zero to Hero" storyline. Reflecting on his previous successes, Satish remarked, "Audiences loved my earlier films Battala Ramaswamy Biopic and Andhari Bandhuvaya. Even during the challenging COVID phase, Battala Ramaswamy Biopic generated good revenue."

He emphasized the importance of content-driven cinema, stating, "If there is content, the Telugu audience will always love the movie. Just like my previous projects, we've ensured that Coffee with a Killer and Solo Boy bring fresh narratives in their respective genres."

Satish also touched upon the delayed release of Solo Boy, as its lead actor, Gautam Krishna, is currently participating in Bigg Boss. "Once Gautam returns, we will announce the release date," he assured. Both films are produced under the Seven Hills Productions banner, with Satish promising that they will deliver memorable entertainment to the audience.