Producer Vamsi Karumanchi set for a grand Tollywood entry with ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’
Tollywood is abuzz with anticipation as debutant producer Vamsi Karumanchi prepares for his grand entry into the industry with the much-awaited film "Gam Gam Ganesha." Under the banner of Hylife Entertainments, Karumanchi, alongside his friend Kedar Selagamshetty, is set to unveil an action-packed crime comedy starring Anand Devarakonda.
In a recent interview, Karumanchi shared insights into the film's conception and his journey into production. Originally based in the US, Karumanchi returned to India during the pandemic-induced lockdown, leading to the inception of "Gam Gam Ganesha." Inspired by his passion for Telugu cinema and a desire to produce films, Karumanchi embarked on this venture, backed by his friendship with lead actor Anand Devarakonda.
Directed by Uday Shetty, the film revolves around a Ganesh statue and financial entanglements, promising a unique blend of action and comedy. Karumanchi expressed confidence in the film's potential, attributing its success to the stellar performances of the cast and the adept direction of Shetty.
With a substantial theatrical release planned, including over 400 theaters and an OTT deal with Amazon Prime, "Gam Gam Ganesha" aims to make a mark in the industry. The film's pre-release event, graced by guest Rashmika, further adds to the excitement surrounding its impending launch, set to hit screens on May 31st, avoiding clashes with other major releases.