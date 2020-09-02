PSPK28: Concept Poster Is Out!

The birthday of Pawan Kalyan is turning out to be a feat for Pawan Kalyan's fans. We are being flooded with his movies' updates since this morning. After the updates of Vakeel Saab and #PSPK27, it is time to know about #PSPK28. Directed by Harish Shankar, this film is raising anticipation since its announcement. Now, we got an interesting update about it. The film unit released a concept poster of the movie.

"The Blockbuster combo is Back 💥. Here's the concept poster of #PSPK28 and this time, it's not just Entertainment 😎👍 POWER STAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose #HBDPawanKalyan" posted the makers.

This project will go on the floors early next year. Harish Shankar is planning to release it by the end of this year or early 2022. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of it.