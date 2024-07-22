Pulivendula Mahesh’s ‘School Life’ gets a grand launch

Pulivendula Mahesh is set to direct and star in "School Life," a film produced under Naineesha Creations, Geniya Entertainments, and Crowd Funding, with producers Naineesha and Rahul Trishul. This project is uniquely funded through crowdfunding, supplemented by Mahesh's personal investment, including the sale of his house.

The film's launch ceremony, held at Ramanaidu Studio, featured notable guests like actor Kiran Abbavaram and director V. Samudra, who extended their best wishes to the team.

Mahesh expressed his gratitude to the media and audience, stating, "This movie is not mine alone. I am making it with people's money through crowdfunding. I believe that if there is content in the movie, it will be successful."

Producer Rahul Trishul shared his enthusiasm, saying, "When Mahesh told me about this film, I liked the story and invested in it. We start shooting on August 2nd and aim to complete it by September 2nd."

Director V. Samudra praised Mahesh's dedication, wishing him success. Actor Ram and heroine Savitri Krishna also expressed their excitement about their roles in the film, highlighting the importance of good content. "School Life" promises to be a unique and heartfelt cinematic experience.