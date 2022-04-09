Puri Jagannadh Is All Set Essay A Special Role In Chiranjeevi’s Godfather Movie

Tollywood's ace director Puri Jagannadh is all in news these days with his upcoming movie Liger. Being Vijay Devarakonda's movie, there are a lot of expectations on it. He is all set to essay the role of an MME boxer in this sports drama. Well, the director and actor are also teaming up for another interesting movie Jana Gana Mana. The announcement was made a few days ago along with sharing a small promo on social media. Thus, Puri is all busy with these two movies… But another interesting news has hit the social media today! He is all set to don the hat of an actor and guess what he is essaying a special role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather movie.



Chiranjeevi made this special announcement and welcomed Puri to the team dropping a special pic on his Twitter page… Take a look!

నర్సీపట్నం నుంచి ఓ కుర్రాడు,వెండితెర పైన నటుడిగా వెలుగు వెలగాలని,హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చాడు.ఒకటి అరా వేషాలు వేసాడు ఇంతలో కాలం చక్రం తిప్పింది.స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ అయ్యాడు.కానీ అతని మొదటి కల అలా మిగిలిపోకూడదు కదా..అందుకే introducing my @purijagan in a special role,from the sets of #Godfather pic.twitter.com/8NuNuoY33j — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 9, 2022

Along with sharing the special pic with Puri Jagannadh, he also wrote, "నర్సీపట్నం నుంచి ఓ కుర్రాడు,వెండితెర పైన నటుడిగా వెలుగు వెలగాలని,హైదరాబాద్ వచ్చాడు.ఒకటి అరా వేషాలు వేసాడు ఇంతలో కాలం చక్రం తిప్పింది.స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ అయ్యాడు.కానీ అతని మొదటి కల అలా మిగిలిపోకూడదు కదా..అందుకే introducing my @purijagan in a special role,from the sets of #Godfather".

Chiru looked awesome in the prisoner attire with a rough beard. He welcomed Puri with a beautiful flower bouquet!

Even Charmee also shared this happy news and is all excited…

Staaaar staaaar mega staaaaar 😍😍 A total fan moment for myself and #purijagannadh on the sets of #godfather .. @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/Y41esz59oE — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) April 9, 2022

She shared a couple of pics with Puri and Chiru and is all in smiles. She also wrote, "Staaaar staaaar mega staaaaar. A total fan moment for myself and #purijagannadh on the sets of #godfather... @KChiruTweets".

This movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Mohan Raja… Well, Mohan Raja is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake into a blockbuster movie. The shooting of this movie commenced in August, 2021. Thus, Chiru's 153rd movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is handled by Nirav Shah and music department is handed over to ace musician SS Thaman. Even Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play prominent roles in this movie.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Even Salman Khan also is essaying a special role in this movie.

