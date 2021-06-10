Puri Jagannadh to join hands with Pawan Kalyan again

Long time ago, Puri Jagannath announced his dream project 'Jana Gana Mana' with the pan-Indian appeal. But the project has been getting delayed. Initially, the script was written for Mahesh Babu and because of the differences between the actor and the director, the film got shelved.

Now, rumors are rife that Pawan Kalyan is going to star in this project. The 'Vakeel Saab' actor who has reportedly listened to the storyline of the film asked Puri Jagannath to come up with the full script. If everything goes well, we can see the combination of Pawan Kalyan and Puri Jagannath for the third time after 'Badri' and 'Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu'.

Given the lineup Pawan Kalyan currently has, it is highly impossible to accommodate this project. But, we have to see how things get unfolded if a big production house back the project.