‘Pushpa 2’ breaks 23-year-old box office record at Sandhya 70mm theatre, surpassing ‘Kushi’ milestone

In a major achievement for Indian cinema, Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered a 23-year-old box office record previously set by the 2001 film Kushi at Hyderabad’s iconic Sandhya 70mm Theatre. In just four weeks, Pushpa 2 has earned an impressive ₹1.59 crore, surpassing Kushi’s ₹1.53 crore, marking a historic moment for the theatre and the industry.

While Pushpa 2 has now claimed the record, it’s important to note that Kushi holds a special place in cinematic history. Released in 2001, ticket prices at the time ranged from ₹5 to ₹50, depending on the section of the theatre, with no extra charges for premieres or official permission for screenings. Moreover, black market ticket sales were rampant, though they didn’t contribute to the official box office numbers, and records weren’t as meticulously tracked as they are today.

In stark contrast, Pushpa 2 has been released in an era of significantly higher ticket prices. Benefit shows for the film were priced at ₹900, with first-class seats regularly costing ₹250. The substantial rise in ticket prices over the years underscores the monumental success of Pushpa 2, making its achievement even more remarkable.

The Sandhya 70mm Theatre, a cherished landmark for fans of the Mega family, has witnessed many iconic moments over the years. The success of Pushpa 2 in this historic venue is a testament to the film's immense popularity and the lasting legacy of its lead star, Allu Arjun. As the film continues to break records, it cements its place in the annals of Indian cinema, becoming part of an illustrious history that started with Kushi more than two decades ago.