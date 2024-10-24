‘Pushpa 2’ generates Rs 420 crore in non-theatrical business

Mythri Movie Makers is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Pushpa 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, on December 5, 2024. The production house, along with distributors, recently shared exciting updates with the media, confirming that the film’s non-theatrical business has already set new industry benchmarks.

Producer Ravi Shankar revealed that the film has generated an impressive ₹420 crore in non-theatrical sales alone, the highest to date. "We are expecting a massive opening day and anticipate that Pushpa 2 will break records everywhere," Shankar shared.

Producer Naveen echoed the optimism, stating, "The pre-release business has been phenomenal. With both non-theatrical and theatrical avenues, we believe the film can achieve ₹1,000 crore in total business."

Karnataka distributor shared that the film is set for a grand release across 500 screens in the state, surpassing the number of screens that KGF 2 was released in. "The highest business by any film in Karnataka is ₹90-95 crore, and Pushpa 2 will certainly surpass that. We are confident this will be a landmark film in Allu Arjun’s career."

With the buzz surrounding Pushpa 2, expectations are high for a record-breaking opening day, with predictions of surpassing the ₹30 crore mark achieved by KGF 2 in Karnataka. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film, which promises to be a cinematic spectacle and a milestone in Indian cinema.