‘Pushpa-2’sets record with 11500 screens
‘The Rule,’ featuring Icon Star Allu Arjun and directed by the renowned Sukumar, is set to create history with a massive release across 11,500 screens worldwide.
‘The Rule,’ featuring Icon Star Allu Arjun and directed by the renowned Sukumar, is set to create history with a massive release across 11,500 screens worldwide. This highly anticipated Indian film, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, has generated rising expectations due to its teaser and two songs, which have already created a sensation among fans.
At a recent national press meet, the producers confirmed that ‘Pushpa-2’ will release globally on December 5. The film will be showcased in six languages across India and overseas, with a record-breaking 6,500 screens in India and 5,000 screens internationally. According to trade circles, this is the biggest release ever for an Indian film, surpassing all previous records.
Trade analysts predict that ‘Pushpa-2’ will set new benchmarks at the box office, generating substantial collections and potentially creating multiple records.