Pushpa release shifted to next year?

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun signed a movie titled 'ICON' under the direction of Venu Sriram of 'Vakeel Saab' fame. The makers have already announced the project long back.

As per the latest reports, the shooting of the film has been hit by the rain. Director Sukumar planned a lengthy schedule but he is not able to film the scenes because of the rain.



Allu Arjun wants to wrap up the shooting of the first part of Pushpa in a single go and will join the sets of ICON. Dil Raju is bankrolling this project and rumors are rife that Allu Arjun is essaying the role of a blind man in the movie



There are also speculations that the release of first part of Pushpa will not happen this year. With the delays in the shoot, the makers are planning to shift the film's release to next year.

