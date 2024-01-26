‘Pushpa’ team denies ‘Pushpa 2’ postponement rumors

As the release date for the film "Devara" is being postponed from its initially scheduled date of April 5, several medium-budget films are now gearing up for a summer release. The team behind "Devara" is actively searching for a new release date. Amidst this uncertainty, rumors have begun circulating that "Devara" might consider an August 15 release, potentially conflicting with the release plans for "Pushpa 2."

To address these speculations, the team behind "Pushpa 2" has clarified that the movie is steadfast in its plan to release on Independence Day and will not step back from that commitment. This statement implies that the "Devara" team might need to explore alternative release dates, avoiding a clash with "Pushpa 2."

"Pushpa 2" stands as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024, with high expectations for crossing the 1000-crore gross mark if the content resonates well with the audience. Starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, the film features Rashmika as the female lead. The clash of release dates between these two much-awaited films has sparked interest and speculation within the film industry and among eager fans awaiting their respective releases.