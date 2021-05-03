'Pushpa' to have a same storyline as Mani Ratnam's project?

Sukumar is undoubtedly one of the most phenomenal directors in the industry who has delivered some mind-blowing movies like Rangasthalam.



The director is all set to direct Stylish Star Allu Arjun for the third time after Arya and Arya 2 movies with their upcoming action entertainer Pushpa. The recently released teaser of the film has received a thumping response from the audience. Touted to be a pan-Indian movie, Allu Arjun is all set to impress the audience by playing the role of lorry driver Pushparaj in the film.

Now an interesting rumour about the story of Pushpa is doing rounds on the Internet. According to the buzz, the movie is going to be based on legendary director Mani Ratnam's 'Villain' movie and the hero takes revenge for his sister and it seems like the same is also going to have the same story and it seems like Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the role of Allu Arjun in this movie.



Rumors are also coming out that the makers have allegedly copied Villain movie storyline but the movie unit which has been tight-lipped about the issue is yet to break the silence.

