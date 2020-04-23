Raashi Khanna breaks silence on marriage!

Raashi Khanna is the young heroine in the movie industry. She is currently happy in her space, doing some good films. She had a good experience last year with considerable hits. Now, Raashi Khanna opened up about her wedding. Although it is a common question that heroines face, Raashi never opened up on her thoughts about marriage. She told that she has no plans to get married now.

"As of now, I do not have any plans to get married. I do not have any visions about my future husband. I do not have any list stating the qualities that I want in him. However, I would put only one condition. I want him to be tall. I am interested in taller men. The only reason is that I am short." says the heroine.

Raashi Khanna's World Famous Lover is currently available on Netflix. She is looking forward to entering the star league of heroines soon.