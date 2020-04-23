Raashi Khanna breaks silence on marriage!
Raashi Khanna is the young heroine in the movie industry. She is currently happy in her space, doing some good films.
Raashi Khanna is the young heroine in the movie industry. She is currently happy in her space, doing some good films. She had a good experience last year with considerable hits. Now, Raashi Khanna opened up about her wedding. Although it is a common question that heroines face, Raashi never opened up on her thoughts about marriage. She told that she has no plans to get married now.
"As of now, I do not have any plans to get married. I do not have any visions about my future husband. I do not have any list stating the qualities that I want in him. However, I would put only one condition. I want him to be tall. I am interested in taller men. The only reason is that I am short." says the heroine.
Raashi Khanna's World Famous Lover is currently available on Netflix. She is looking forward to entering the star league of heroines soon.