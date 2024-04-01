Raashi Khanna stuns in elegant green saree

Actress Raashi Khanna continues to dazzle with her impeccable sense of style, once again turning heads in a breathtaking green embroidered saree.

The stunning ensemble, adorned with intricate embroidery, features a see-through fabric that adds an element of allure to Khanna's look. Complementing the saree is a sleeveless blouse with a daring backless design, accentuating her elegance and grace. A touch of blue in her earrings perfectly offsets the verdant hues of the saree, while her flowing locks add to her charm.

However, Khanna's talents extend beyond her captivating appearances. Recently, the trailers for her upcoming projects, the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' and the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', have been released, offering a glimpse into her upcoming performances. Despite potentially limited screen time in both films, Khanna's portrayal promises to be impactful, showcasing her exceptional acting prowess.

Known for delivering powerful performances, Khanna's ability to leave a lasting impression on audiences, even with limited screentime, underscores her versatility and dedication to her craft. As anticipation mounts for her upcoming projects, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Khanna's talent unfold on the silver screen once again.