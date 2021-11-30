Raashii Khanna Thanks All His Fans And Plants A Sapling On Her Birthday

Tollywood's ace actress Raashii Khanna is celebrating her 31st birthday today and turned a year older. Well, last year on the same day she promised herself to plant a sapling every year and asked her fans also to do the same to protect nature! This year, she continued it and shared the pics of her sapling on her Twitter page along with thanking her fans and friends for wishing on this special day…

This day last year, I planted a sapling & promised to make it a birthday tradition & here I am! I dedicate this beautiful sapling to those who are making a difference & inspiring us all to be better towards Mother Earth. P.S. lots of love to you all for the bday wishes! 🥰♥️ pic.twitter.com/F4P1ppOxEX — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) November 30, 2021

Along with sharing the pics, she also wrote, "This day last year, I planted a sapling & promised to make it a birthday tradition & here I am! I dedicate this beautiful sapling to those who are making a difference & inspiring us all to be better towards Mother Earth. P.S. lots of love to you all for the bday wishes!"

Well, Samantha, Rakul Preet, Keerthy Suresh, Gopichand, Payal Rajput, Vijay Sethupathi and a few other Tollywood celebs sent her birthday love through social media on this special day… Take a look!

Gopichand

On this special day, Gopichand shared the new poster of Raashii Khanna from the Pakka Commercial movie. She looked awesome sporting in a frilly green gown. He also wished her by sharing Raashi Khanna's teaser!

"Happy birthday to the amazing talented @raashiikhanna! Have a great one #HBDRaashiiKhanna ▶ https://youtu.be/lGoNAxYdTFY".

Here is the birthday special teaser of Raashi Khanna… She reaches the stage just like an angel and looked awesome in the customized frilly gown.

Vijay Sethupathi

Samantha













































































































Keerthy Suresh

















































































































Payal Rajput

















































































































Rakul Preet Singh













































































































Speaking about other movies of Raashii Khanna, she is in the best phase having a handful of movies! She will be next seen in Kollywood star Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam and Naga Chaitanya's Thank You movies. Along with them, she is also part of Raj and DK's web series 'Sunny' which also has Jersey star Shahid Kapoor!