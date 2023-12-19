'Racharikam' is going to be a sensation: The Film unit during the pooja ceremony

'Racharikam' is a new film produced by Eswar under the banner of Chill Bross Entertainments. Vijay Shankar is the hero and Apsara Rani is the heroine of this upcoming movie. Suresh Lankalapalli who penned the story and screenplay is directing the movie. The film’s opening has been held grandly with a Pooja ceremony. While producer Raj Kandukuri sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, producer DS Rao switched on the camera. Producer Eswar handed over the script. While Vengi provided the music for this film, Arya Sai Krishna is the cameraman. JP is handling the responsibilities of editing.

Director Suresh Lankalapalli said, “We are making a film called Racharikam on Chill Bross Entertainments. The glimpse of this movie instantly got a good response. Vengi gave superb music for the clip. Every character in the movie has importance. We will give continuous updates from now on. Thanks to the team for all the support. Thanks to Raj Kandukuri garu and DS Rao garu who came as guests to our event today.”

Producer Eswar said, “We traveled with director Suresh for six months. I am confident that the movie will come out well. The glimpse impressed one and all. I believe everyone who worked on this movie will get a good name.”

Vijay Shankar said, “There have been positive vibes ever since the title was revealed. Boyapati Sreenu Garu personally messaged me saying he loved the title. Suresh’s passion for cinema will be acknowledged with the movie. For the last seven months, the director and producers have been focussing on this movie. Thanks to those who gave me a chance in such a good film. I keep their trust. Apsara became famous with RGV’s movie. She will appear very new in this film. We both appear in retro looks. After the release of this film, everyone will be talking about it in both the Telugu states."

Apsara Rani said, “Chill Bross approached me for this role. When I heard the story, I believed that this film would be a big hit. Thanks to the director and producers for giving me a chance in such a good film. We are going to create a sensation with Racharikam.”

Prachi Thaker said, “In this film, I'm playing the role of Viplava. Thanks to the director and producers for giving me such a good role. I hope everyone will support our film.”

Vijaya Ramaraju said, “I will be seen in a negative role in this film. When the director narrated this story and role, I felt it very new. I wish great success for our young producers Chanakya and Kiran.”

While Vijay Shankar and Apsara Rani are the lead pair in this film, Vijaya Ramaraju, Srikanth Iyengar, Mahbub Basha, Rupesh Marrapu, Prachi Thaker, Latha, Ishwar and others played important roles.

Cast: Vijay Shankar, Apsara Rani, Vijaya Ramaraju, Srikanth Iyengar, Mahbub Basha, Rupesh Marrapu, Prachi Thaker, Latha, Ishwar, etc.

Technical Crew:

Banner: Chill Bross Entertainments

Producer: Eswar

Executive Producer: Chanakya

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Suresh Lankalapalli

DOP: Arya Sai Krishna

Music: Vengi

Editor: JP

PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu