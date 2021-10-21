Radhe Shyam: Costliest Climax to impress the fans!

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film Radhe Shyam. Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. The makers are busy preparing a teaser to launch it on Prabhas' birthday. Interestingly, there is an interesting update doing rounds about the film on social media.

As per the reports, the film unit spent a bomb on the film's climax. The makers spent 50 Cr rupees for a sequence of 15 minutes in the film. As per the speculations, this is going to be the costliest climax in the Tollywood film industry.

The buzz is that the makers canned this climax part twice and they are fully satisfied with the output currently. Prabhas will be seen as V kramadithya in the film while Pooja Hegde will be seen as Prerna.

UV Creations is bankrolling the film, scheduled for a grand release on 14th January 2022.