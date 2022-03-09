Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Thanks Amitabh Bachchan, Shiva Rajkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran And SS Rajamouli For Lending Their Voices…

It is all known that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam movie is all set to hit the big screens in just a couple of days. Thus, the makers and the actors are doing their best in terms of promotions and are raising expectations on the movie. After the release of the trailer and the video songs, audience expectations reached a notch higher and thus, they are eagerly awaiting for the release. Off late, Prabhas thanked the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shiva Rajkumar and director SS Rajamouli for lending their voices to the film.



He dropped a 'Thank You' note on his Instagram page and showed off his gratitude…

This note reads, "We are honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, Prithviraj Sukumaran sir and SS Rajamouli sir lending their glorious voice for our film #Radhe Shyam. Expressing my gratitude for making this film even more special for us as well as the audience. Thank you very much!"

He also wrote, "Thank you for making #RadheShyam so special @amitabhbachchan Sir, @nimmashivarajkumar Sir, @therealprithvi Sir & @ssrajamouli Sir."

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perna. But their union brings destruction to the world. This is the main plot of the movie… It is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Radhe Shyam movie will be out on 11th March, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!

Along with these movies, Prabhas is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K movies.