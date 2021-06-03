Radhe Shyam to be postponed?

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu right now. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers are planning to release the film in July but we hear that there might be a postponement. It will take time for theatres to be operational fully. Also, the big budgeted flicks won't be released unless there is full occupancy in theatres.

If KGF Chapter 2 releases in July, Radhe Shyam will have to postpone the release date. Both are pan-India projects and the distributors can not afford both the films at the same time.

With Radhe Shyam shoot still pending, there is no clarity if the makers can meet the deadline. However, on the other hand, KGF post-production works came to an end. Director Prashanth Neel is hoping to release the film on time. A few more days will bring the curtains down on the suspense around the release dates of the two films.