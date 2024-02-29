Radisson Hotel Drug Case: Investigation unveils intricacies; Director Krish declared absconding

In a significant development, the Radisson Hotel drug case in Gachibowli has taken a crucial turn, with the investigative agency revealing that Director Krish is now deemed absconding. The police, actively pursuing leads in the case, formally booked Krish under CrPC 160, providing an update to the court about the unfolding situation.



As the investigation progresses, new additions to the list of accused have emerged. Vivek's driver, Gaddala Praveen, and the alleged drugs supplier, Mirza Wahid Beg, have been identified as co-accused 11 and 12, respectively. The revelation comes in the wake of the remand report of Syed Abbas Ali, a suspected drug peddler, shedding light on the nefarious activities that transpired within the confines of the Radisson Hotel.

According to the police, the accused Vivek developed a narcotics addiction approximately a year ago, leading to his involvement in drug-related activities. Collaborating with Director Krish and Nirbhay Sindhi, Vivek is alleged to have engaged in drug consumption within the premises of the Radisson Hotel. Notably, the drug party in question reportedly occurred on February 24, with Krish participating alongside individuals identified as Swetha, Lissi, and Neel.

The investigative report suggests that Krish and Nirbhay had frequent meetings at the Radisson Hotel, where they purportedly acquired one gram of cocaine for Rs 14,000 from Mirza Wahid Beg. The intricate drug network involved Beg transferring the substances to Vivek's driver, Gaddala Praveen, who reportedly made a payment of Rs 32,000 through Google Pay for an additional 2 grams of the illicit substance.

On the fateful day of February 24, a group comprising Vivek, Raghucharan, Kedarnath, Sandeep, Swetha, Lissi, Neel, and Director Krish allegedly consumed 3 grams of cocaine using paper rolls. The accused reportedly admitted to renting rooms 1200 and 1204 within the Radisson Hotel for the drug consumption, with their WhatsApp chats serving as corroborating evidence of invitations extended to friends for the ill-fated drug party.

As the investigation delves deeper into the intricate web of drug-related activities surrounding the Radisson Hotel, the declaration of Director Krish as absconding introduces a new dimension to this unfolding narrative. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend all involved parties and bring clarity to this complex case.