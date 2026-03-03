‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’ ignites buzz: Chiranjeevi showers praise on Ram Charan’s electrifying act in ‘Peddi’

The recently released track ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’ from Peddi has taken social media by storm, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans. The high-energy intro song showcases Ram Charan in a dynamic avatar, with his stylish dance moves becoming the biggest highlight.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed immense pride after watching the song. Sharing his reaction, he described the track as “sheer fire on screen” and lauded it as a powerful blend of energy, emotion, and cinematic brilliance. He praised his son’s effortless grace and electrifying speed, calling his performance a joy to watch. Chiranjeevi also appreciated director Buchi Babu Sana for the striking picturisation, music maestro A. R. Rahman for the pulsating composition and vocals, and choreographer Jani Master for the power-packed choreography.

The Oscar-winning Rahman has composed a foot-tapping number, lending his own voice to the track, which adds a distinctive charm. Lyricist Anantha Sriram infused mass appeal into the song, while cinematographer R. Rathnavelu enhanced its grandeur with vibrant visuals. Production designer Avinash Kolla further elevated the spectacle.

Meanwhile, publicist Vamsi Sekhar clarified that rumours about the film’s runtime are baseless. He stated that only the first half has been locked, with the second half nearing completion. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 30, 2026. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles.