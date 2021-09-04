'Raja Vikramarka' teaser is all about Karthikeya's secret mission

Till now, we have seen the young actor Karthikeya in lover boy roles. But this time he picked a complete action thriller and is all set to essay the role of an NIA officer.

As he is best known for his unique subjects, this time too he is ready to entertain the audience with a different story. The makers released the teaser of this movie and showcased a glimpse of Karthikeya's secret mission.

Karthikeya shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Raja Vikramarka on his Twitter page and treated all his fans showcasing a glimpse of his action drama.





Going with the teaser, Karthikeya accidentally kills an accused (Nigerian) and he explains the same to his uncle Tanikella Bharani. Even a few scenes related to his secret mission make us go aww as Karthikeya did his best in the high-end action sequences.

Well, Tanikella Bharani's introduction to his character with the dialogue raises the expectations on the movie. On the whole, the teaser indicates the plot of the subject and it deals with terrorism and our dear NIA agent Karthikeya heading out to put an end to terrorism with all his intelligence.

Well, "Raja Vikramarka" movie is being directed by Sri Saripalli and is produced by Rama Reddy under the Sree Chitra Movie Makers banner.

Tanya Ravichandran is roped in to play the lead actress role and this movie also has an ensemble cast of Sai Kumar, Pasupathy, Harsha Vardhan, SudhakarKomakula, Surya, Gemini Suresh and Jabardasth Naveen.