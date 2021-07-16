Rajamouli happy with 'Roar of RRR' success

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR is extremely happy with the making video of the film. Titled Roar of RRR, the making video has come out yesterday. The video received an amazing response from the audience. The director took to his Twitter profile to thank everyone.

"Thank you all for the wonderful reception for the Making Video of #RRRMovie.. It is almost like as if we released the trailer itself.. Lot of appreciation for me but actually I was occupied with shooting and post production. 2 months of hard work was put in by @ssk1122 and @vamsi2087 @trulypradeep of @WallsAndTrends. The accolades belong to them. Thank you @achurajamani, @rblaaze, @rockstaradityaz for the captivating music, rap and lines respectively. @SrinivasGMovie for all the innovative angles to capture the making footage." posted Rajamouli on his Twitter profile.



Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and others are a part of the film. The complete details of the film will be out soon.



