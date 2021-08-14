Rajamouli to begin Mahesh's film in this season!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's last film is Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film has become a very big hit at the box office. The actor's next film is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram Petla is the director of the film. After this, Mahesh will work with Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli.



Trivikram's film with Mahesh Babu will begin soon. SS Rajamouli will start working on the script of Mahesh's film after the release of RRR.



As per the latest reports, Rajamouli is not planning to take any break and wants to kick-start the shoot for Mahesh's film immediately. After going through a thorough pre-production phase, the director wants to begin the shoot for the film during Summer next year.



Vijayendra Prasad is the film's writer. The film will be bankrolled by KL Narayana.The complete details of the film will be out soon.