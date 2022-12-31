Rajamouli to Direct a Franchise Film with Mahesh Babu

Currently, franchise movies are the buzz of the town. KGF and Pushpa best exemplify the tendency. Rajamouli is currently planning to start a franchise film with Super Star Mahesh Babu. According to recent speculations, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are developing a franchise movie. The project, which has been given the name SSMB28, will focus on franchises.

It appears that this movie will feature numerous parts and various vital characters. According to reports, Vijayendra Prasad, father of top director SS Rajamouli, discussed the subject in his most recent interview with a Bollywood media source. Rajamouli is the most successful filmmaker in India, and if he launches a franchise, everything is possible. Currently, Mahesh Babu is busy working on the Trivikram film, which is scheduled to release the next year. So we have to keep waiting for the official update from the star director Rajamouli.